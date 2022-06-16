Victoria Beckham reveals stunning details of date night with David Beckham The A-list couple are marriage goals!

Victoria and David Beckham are no stranger to a flirty post on social media and on Wednesday it was no different when the former Spice Girl revealed the details of the couple's date night.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper to recycle $100k wedding dress?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-four shared a photo of beautiful napkins embroidered with "Victoria" and "David" in navy blue thread.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham reveals his habits that annoy Victoria Beckham

The napkins also featured small bunches of beautiful flowers.

SEE: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to happy marriage with David Beckham

READ: Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in luxe pyjamas for coffee date with her BFF

The husband-and-wife duo reunited back in the UK after David and Harper enjoyed a father-daughter holiday to Venice - and we couldn't get enough of the doting dad's updates.

Victoria shared the photo with her 30.1 Instagram followers

Taking to his Stories on Monday, the father-of-four shared a selection of photos from their luxurious holiday.

In one photo, David and Harper were sitting side by side in a gondola, with Harper's arm around her dad's, both smiling widely for the camera.

A second snap showed the pair inside a speed boat, cruising through Venice's canals.

David and Harper have a very close bond

A third shows the pair fighting the high temperatures the city was offering, with delicious looking ice creams. Harper donned a sweet sun hat and David sported sunnies whilst holding a pink fan.

The best picture, however, was shared by proud mother Victoria who, despite being absent from the trip due to work commitments, was enjoying all the pictures the duo were taking during their holiday.

Victoria was so delighted with the snap

"This picture melts my heart. Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much. You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses #harperseven," the fashion mogul wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing in the stunning outfits ahead of a date night at the theatre.

Harper looked all grown up in the snap, donning a £1,600 ball gown by Zimmermann. David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit.

Family and friends loved the sweet picture, with proud grandmother Sandra Beckham writing: "Very special daddy !! Special granddaughter who’s growing into a lovely young lady."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.