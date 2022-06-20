Victoria Beckham surprises fans as she reveals unusual Father's Day present! The former Spice Girl revealed all on Instagram

Victoria Beckham had a surprise in store for fans on Sunday.

The former Spice Girl shared a series of loving tributes in honour of Father's Day – including sweet dedications to her own dad Tony.

And she also revealed the surprising gift she chose to mark his special day.

Victoria, 48, uploaded a series of Instagram Stories showing Tony opening up his gift. "So, what does @victoriabeckham get her dad for Father's Day?!" she wrote alongside the opening clip, showing Tony in his pyjamas and attempting to open his present, which has been wrapped up in metallic paper.

Victoria shared a series of clips showing dad Tony opening his gift

A short time later, the gift is revealed – a baby leaf blower! "Oh, fantastic," Tony can be heard saying as he opens the box. "Even Jackie will be able to use this one!"

Of course, Victoria also shared loving dedications to husband David Beckham to mark Father's Day. The couple have been married since 1999 and share four children together.

David and Victoria with their four children

Earlier this month, however, David risked the wrath of his wife as he spoke candidly about their annoying habits to his longtime friend Gary Neville.

During a fan Q&A on The Overlap, David admitted one thing that Victoria cannot stand. "I've got this [clears throat], she doesn't love that," he shared. "I've not always done it, maybe for the last 15 years."

The couple have been married since 1999

However, David was quick to point out the fashion designer's flaws, saying: "There's probably a couple of other things that I do and she's not… as in, I'm very clean and she's not."

Quickly confirming his wife isn't unhygienic, he jokingly added: "She washes, from time to time.”

The Beckhams are an incredibly close family

The dad-of-four then went on to address claims that his wife had dressed him and influenced his sense of style over the years.

He explained: "People always thought Victoria had a big influence over what I was wearing or hairstyles or tattoos. I always made the decision of wearing a full leather outfit or full denim outfit. I loved fashion."

