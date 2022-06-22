Victoria Beckham and son Cruz shock in matching PVC trousers - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham was once known for championing the 'Little Black Dress' in her Spice Girl days and we loved her for it. There's nothing quite like a classic frock!

Since designing for her fashion label, the former Spice Girl has enjoyed wearing her designs with more colour, and we love the change. It really suits her and it's a well known fact that wearing bold tones is very uplifting.

On Monday evening, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a very chic snap of her wearing a pair of red PVC trousers from her range, which she paired with a purple top. VB wore the ensemble earlier this year, so we think it may be a slightly older photograph. She captioned the snap: "The plastic pants strike again so it called for a bathroom selfie. #sexpants."

A few moments later, Victoria's youngest son Cruz shared a photo of himself also wearing red PVC trousers, just like his mum's! But his were slightly bigger, in a combat style.

Posing in his home, he said: "@victoriabeckham knows what’s up" with a red emoji of a heart.

Cruz is known to have a great dress sense and always tries to be an individual with his clothes.

Victoria's trousers:

Victoria Beckham coated high-waisted skinny trousers, £397, Farfetch

At the weekend, Victoria shared a sweet tribute to her former footballer husband David on Father's Day, which included several photos that were taken at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, as well as one from David's father Ted's nuptials.

Ted's wedding snaps inadvertently revealed Cruz's unique wedding outfit - the 17-year-old was dressed in a black suit jacket with a white boutonnière layered over a crisp white shirt, which perfectly coordinated with his father David and siblings Brooklyn and Romeo. But unlike his three family members, Cruz ditched a classic dark tie in favour of an eye-catching white and green striped tie. Love!

