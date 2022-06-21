Victoria Beckham's kitchen is so grand it looks like a hotel – look The designer has impeccable interior taste

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse inside her Cotswold home on Monday much to the delight of fans. The mother-of-four posted a sweet clip of her father receiving a gift in a beautiful kitchen – that looks just like that belonging to a luxury hotel.

The 48-year-old showcased her large kitchen space, complete with a long oak table with matching benches, high ceilings, a dark teal interior colour scheme, hanging brass and copper-coloured crockery protruding from the ceiling, a foliage-lined island, a polished black oven, a decadent vintage rug and light wooden beams.

The fashion designer was joined by her father for a family breakfast, as indicated by the plate of pain au chocolats, jam and mugs of coffee that adorned the impressive table. Her father sat on one of the benches in a set of blue and white pajamas as he opened a Father’s Day gift – some useful garden tools.

Victoria captioned the sweet snaps that she shared with her followers via Instagram Stories: “Wait for it Dad!!!! Almost there!!!” A second photo was captioned: “A baby leaf blower!!!”

Victoria shared a sweet snap of her dad in her incredible kitchen

The Beckhams are currently enjoying some family time in their country home – a £6 million converted farmhouse located within the Great Tew estate in Chipping Norton. The incredible space boasts its own wine cellar, football court, swimming pool, four-foot deep lake and sauna – so it comes as no surprise that the Beckhams frequently return for some much-needed down time.

The star worked in her beautiful kitchen during the pandemic

Victoria previously shared another rare look inside her kitchen when the family were isolating at the house during the first lockdown.

The star took to social media to post a picture of the communal room - where she worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown. In the snap, followers could gush over the charming space which featured exposed brick walls and bottle green cabinets with wooden worktops and a glamorous chandelier.

