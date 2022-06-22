Romeo Beckham's new Instagram post has fans all saying the same thing! Big brother Brooklyn Beckham showed his support

Romeo Beckham has taken to Instagram to share a brand new snapshot – and its caused quite a stir amongst his fans.

The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham chose to upload a modelling photo taken from his collaboration with Puma.

It shows the teen beaming while looking to someone off camera, dressed casually in baggy jeans, a green T-shirt and white trainers. He added a smiling emoji in the caption.

Big brother Brooklyn Beckham was among the first to reply, telling Romeo: "Yea boy x."

Fans loved Romeo's latest modelling shot

A huge number of followers flooded the comments section with love hearts and flames, with many commenting on how nice it was to see Romeo smiling.

“This eats internet for the week! That smile is just it!” one told Romeo, while a second echoed: “Smiling! This is rare to see.”

The 19-year-old is David and Victoria's second son

No doubt Romeo's girlfriend is also a big fan of the image. Mia Regan, a fellow model, has been dating the Beckham's middle son since May 2019, and its clear they are head over heels in love.

Just last week, Romeo gave fans a small glimpse into his long-distance relationship with Mia. Taking to Instagram, the aspiring footballer - who is based in Miami while his partner resides in London - shared a small clip of the couple doing a video call.

Romeo with his girlfriend Mia Regan

"Long-distance," wrote Mia, while Romeo commented: "I miss youuuuuuu." He also uploaded a candid throwback shot of the two. "My girl [white heart emoji]," he simply said.

The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary together with Romeo sharing a heartfelt tribute in Mia’s honour. "3 years. Damn. I love u so much @mimimoocher," he wrote alongside three snaps of the pair together.

The couple recently celebrated their third anniversary

Their blossoming romance has sparked speculation amongst fans that the pair will be heading to the altar sooner rather than later.

"Oh wedding number two here we come….," one noted on a recent anniversary post, while a second mused: "I can smell another wedding."

