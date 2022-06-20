Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares unusual post on Father's Day The former couple split in 2001

Tom Cruise maintains a good relationship with his two eldest children, Bella and Connor, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Unlike their superstar parents, both Bella and Connor live their life completely out of the spotlight and choose not to speak publicly about their family.

With that in mind, Bella chose to share a rather unusual post on Sunday – Father's Day in both the US and the UK, where she lives with husband Max Parker.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of her own artwork; an abstract piece using deep reds, black, blues and whites. She chose not to caption the image.

Bella shared a photo of her artwork with fans on Sunday

Fans loved the upload, with one noting: "Love this - I can see all sorts of things in this one." A second added: "Lovely… love the colors again." And a third shared: "I would buy that! Beautiful!"

That's not to say that Bella didn't privately celebrate Father's Day with Tom.

Bella and Connor prefer to stay away from the spotlight

Both Bella and Connor are reported to have a close bond with their dad, and have followed in Tom's Scientology footsteps, with a passion for the religion.

Asked about her children's decision to follow the church, Nicole told the Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

Nicole and Tom adopted their children during their marriage

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom and Nicole adopted Bella and younger brother Connor during their 11-year marriage, which lasted from 1990 until 2001.

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 16-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

