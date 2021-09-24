Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter stuns fans with unexpected new look Gorgeous!

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella stunned fans on Friday as she shared a rare selfie, rocking an unexpected new look.

The 28-year-old wore her natural auburn hair in a stylish shag haircut, featuring cropped bangs and loose waves.

She paired the look with a red beanie, a red bandana around her neck and a graphic t-shirt with an image of Bill Murray's character from The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Bella also wore a silver septum ring that hung close to her nose, and a larger nose stud.

Keeping her makeup natural, Bella rocked a heavy eyebrow and a subtle cat eye.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole rarely shares pictures on her social media, choosing to keep her posts about her work; Bella is an artist and designer.

She is the eldest daughter of 59-year-old action star Tom and ex-wife, Nicole, 54, who adopted her and her younger brother, Connor, before they split in 2001.

Bella married husband Max Parker in 2015.

Both Bella and her brother have chosen to lead a life out of the spotlight, and both Tom and Nicole have long respected Connor and Bella's privacy.

Nicole and Tom Cruise adopted Bella and Connor during their 12-year marriage

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Holly

wood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Nicole said, "I'm very private about all that.

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

Nicole pictured with her two eldest children

She has also spoken in the past about Connor and Bella's decision to practice Scientology, like their father

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she told Vanity Fair.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

