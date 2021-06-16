Nicole Kidman's relationship with children Bella and Connor Cruise: all the latest details The star shares her two oldest children with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is a proud mother-of-four but only two of her gorgeous offspring live at home with her and husband, Keith Urban.

The Undoing actress shares Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten, with the country music star, and is also a mum to her now-grown children Bella, 28, and Connor, 26, who she adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Nicole is fiercely private when it comes to her Scientologist children but occasionally opens up about her relationship with them, giving fans a sneak peek into the rarely talked about connection.

While there has been much speculation over the years that neither Bella nor Connor talk to Nicole due to their involvement in their famous father's church, she has insisted this is not the case.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Nicole and Tom adopted their children three years apart

Bella and Connor may not talk about their mother publicly but they have become more vocal and present on social media recently.

Nicole and Tom's son lives in Clearwater, Florida where he recently launched his own barbecuing business, Connor's Meat Shack, and appears to have some pretty impressive cooking skills. He's also a keen deep-sea fisherman.

Bella, on the other hand, is married to her husband, Max Parker, and is living in the UK where Nicole says she feels most at home.

Bella lives a low-key life in London with her husband

"You know, she really feels more English," she told Vanity Fair. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Both children have a far more low-key lifestyle than their world-famous parents and have veered away from the entertainment business.

Connor did dip his toe in the acting pool but his dalliance didn't last long. Bella prefers to concentrate on her art and shared some of her incredible work on social media.

Neither of her children have been spotted with Nicole in recent years but Bella has 'liked' her mum's recent Instagram posts, suggesting they are in communication under the radar.

Connor is a keen deep-sea fisherman

When asked if she still speaks to her parents she told New Idea in 2016: "Of course we talk, they're my parents."

Tom is also in contact with them and ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, he was spotted in the UK giving his son an aviation lesson.

Around the same time, Bella thanked Tom for helping her to train as an auditor for the Church of Scientology.

"Thank you to my Dad for everything," she wrote in a letter shared with church members. "I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here."

Tom also has a daughter, Suri, with ex-wife, Katie Holmes, but they are reportedly estranged.

