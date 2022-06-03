Helen Skelton is all smiles as she enjoys family day out following marriage split The Countryfile star is a mum-of-three

Helen Skelton appeared to be having the time of her life on Friday as she posted a photo showing herself enjoying a bank holiday day out with family and friends.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter beamed in the picture, which saw her standing with one of her friends and enjoying the sunshine.

Helen wore a sleeveless denim outfit accessorised with large leopard print glasses and her long hair flowed past her shoulders.

Revealing that she had enjoyed a day out with her three children and family friends, the star captioned the image: "One of those classic, perfect, chaotic bank holiday days out with six kids from 4 months to 7 years…."

The Countryfile star went on: "Grazed knees, spilt drinks, disappearing children, crowds and chaos but we wouldn’t have them any other way.

"Thanks for having us @yorkshirewildlifepark thanks for the little behind the scenes and good luck with the new Dino installation. Great way to kick off the jubilee weekend xx #giftedvisit #daytripping #yorkshire #daysout #familytime #halfterm."

Helen looked radiant in the new photo

Helen's fans were glad to see her enjoying herself after she's had a challenging time recently. One wrote: " Sounds amazing… make the most of it they will be all grown up in no time."

Others commented: "Ooh sounds perfect," and "Gorgeous," while a fourth added: "Glad to see that you have a smile on your face, gorgeous lady," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

In April, Helen announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

Helen and her estranged husband Richie are doting parents

The couple share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, five, as well as baby daughter Elsie.

In a statement announcing the news shared to social media, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

