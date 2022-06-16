Newly-single Helen Skelton stuns in risqué pink jumpsuit at Royal Ascot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton certainly turned heads on day two of Royal Ascot, commanding attention in a bright pink jumpsuit.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, the 38-year-old was seen having the time of her life with her girlfriends in the daring outfit from ME+EM.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

The fabulous number featured a halter-neck detail with a cut-out design and super wide-leg trousers, cinched in at the waist. She added a black leather Aspinal of London bag, oversized shades and a white hat with colourful floral details.

"Day for it [heart emoji] thanks for having us @slingsbysocial @the_royal_ascot #ascot #raceday #royalenclosure," she simply remarked.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Catherine Tyldesley writing: "Babe you look so beautiful [heart emoji]." Gabby Logan said: "Gorgeous ladies."

One fan stated: "Well, you look splendid Helen. Hope you had a fabulous day." Another wrote: "You look amazing Helen… so chic x."

Helen looked divine in a pink jumpsuit

It's been a tumultuous few months for the TV star. In April, Helen announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

In a statement announcing the news shared to social media, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie Kate. They also share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

Super Wide Leg Halterneck Jumpsuit + Belt, £295, ME+EM

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn. Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

