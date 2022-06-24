David Beckham delights wife Victoria with unusual gesture of love as she walks beloved pet dog Fig The dad-of-four planned ahead

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is renowned for her immaculate appearance and lavish lifestyle, but on Friday the mum-of-four ditched the glitzy fashion shows for a spot of dog walking alongside ten-year-old daughter, Harper.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashion mogul shared a video clip as she walked the family's pet Cocker Spaniel, Fig, and revealed a clever hack her husband David swears by.

Addressing her fans, she said: "So we are on the school walk this morning, getting our steps in. And someone - David - has tied the poop bag around the lead."

Gushing about her husband's tip, she concluded by saying: "What a good idea, so you never forget them!"

Victoria shared the clever hack

The outing comes after the Beckham family welcomed an additional fur baby earlier this month in the form of a new Cockapoo puppy named Simba. Romeo, 19, unveiled the new pup in an adorable Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the teenager snuggling tiny Simba, Romeo included the caption: "New member of the family. Meet my new baby :)."

Similarly delighted by the exciting new arrival, Victoria shared a series of her own sweet snaps. Taking to her Instagram page, the 48-year-old posted a carousel of photos featuring David, Romeo, and Harper. She captioned the post: "A real Posh puppy! Simba Beckham is not only cute, he has great taste (swipe to the end)."

The Beckham family celebrated the arrival of Simba

Her fans inundated the comments section with strings of love heart emojis, with one writing: "Welcome Simba!!! So cute!!," whilst a second penned: "I have a cockapoo exactly the same as Simba, she is the most wonderful and amazing addition to our family, Enjoy!!"

A third remarked: "Awww he’s a little cutie, just gorgeous xx."

The Beckham family are also proud owners of Cocker Spaniels Olive and Sage. 47-year-old David shares a close bond with the furry trio and regularly provides fans with a sneak peek into their countryside walks and training routines.

Despite his sweet relationship with the beloved dogs, the football star did divide fans when he posted a clip of himself feeding his dogs directly from his own mouth as he showcased their training.

