Victoria Beckham is the picture of elegance in the sleekest midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you love summer dressing but prints, colours and frills aren’t for you – then Victoria Beckham is your go-to girl for style inspiration. The fashion designer and wife of David Beckham has mastered the art of minimalist dressing for the warmer months – and her latest look is concrete evidence of this.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals stunning details of date night with David Beckham

The mother-of-four took to social media to show off a brand new outfit, which is the perfect alternative to an ornate summer dress look. She wore a sleek black maxi dress with a square neckline and thick nude tape straps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham reveals his habits that annoy Victoria Beckham

She teamed the sophisticated number with a pair of black sandals and clutched the sweetest accessory – her son Romeo’s new puppy.

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's enduring love story in photos

In true Posh Spice style, the designer wore an oversized pair of sunglasses to shield her face from the sunshine and scraped her silky brunette hair back into a low bun.

The star looked beautiful in all-black

Victoria shared the look via her Instagram Stories. She captioned the stylish post: “Heading out in VB! Puppy not available to buy unfortunately @romeobeckham,” with a laughing and pink love heart emoji.

Victoria sported a dress from her own clothing line

If you’ve been desperately searching for a low-key yet timeless seasonal frock, then you have come to the right place. Sadly, Victoria’s incredible dress is not available to buy online, but we have just the piece for you to make up for it.

Edessa Dress, £275, Reformation

This breathtaking black number is ideal for evening soirees, lavish weddings, romantic getaways or even a night at the opera. Featuring an open back, halter neckline, button closures and a fitted bodice with back smocking for a little bit of stretch – this dress will remain a trusty wardrobe staple for life. Pair the piece with some red barely-there heels for a truly showstopping aesthetic.

Victoria recently celebrated Romeo’s impressive career milestone. The 19-year-old is the face of a stylish video campaign for fashion house Yves Saint Laurent and the fashion mogul shared the clip with her 30.1 million followers.

READ: Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in luxe pyjamas for coffee date with her BFF

Captioning the chic clip on Instagram VB penned: "Proud of you @romeobeckham! @ysl @anthonyvaccarello."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.