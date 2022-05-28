Top 10 cutest Beckham boys moments with their partners The Beckham boys all appear to be in happy relationships

In terms of couple goals, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have set the bar pretty high. The newlyweds frequently share their feelings for one another on social media for fans to gush over and celebrated their marriage with a lavish, celeb-studded wedding in true Beckham style, just like mum and dad David and Victoria Beckham all those years ago.

Yet Brooklyn, 23, is not the only loved-up Beckham son. Footballer Romeo, 19, has been dating model Mia Regan for three years and the fashion-forward duo aren't shy to publicly dote on one another. Mia's colourful Instagram is brimming with intimate moments shared with her sports star beau – who is equally as besotted with his fashionista girlfriend.

Even 17-year-old Cruz, the youngest of the brothers, has been recently spotted packing on the PDA with love interest Tana Holding following his break-up with Bliss Chapman earlier this year.

It goes without saying that love is in the air for the Beckham boys – who at this rate could give love birds mum and dad David and Victoria a run for their money. Keep scrolling to discover the Beckham boys' cutest moments with their partners…

Brooklyn and Nicola announce their engagement

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement on Instagram by posting this beautiful image – sparking a frenzy among fans. Brooklyn captioned the heartfelt post: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn and Nicola put on a loved-up display at the Met Gala

The newlyweds stepped out in style to attend the Met Gala in May. Nicola dazzled in a shocking pink Valentino gown, while Brooklyn looked suave in a white suit as he put on a loved-up display with this American wife.

Brooklyn and Nicola enjoy an outing in London

The adorable couple enjoyed a wholesome jolly in London where Brooklyn piggybacked Nicola around the streets of Soho. The couple beamed despite the drizzly British weather which starkly contrasted the sun-soaked vistas of their Miami wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola celebrate Easter with the Beckhams

The duo joined Brooklyn's family for Easter celebrations and snapped the sweetest photo together while aptly sporting some bunny ears. The heiress looked as radiant as ever in a turquoise Dior tank top, as husband Brooklyn sweetly embraced his wife for the joyful picture.

Romeo and Mia pose for a photo booth session

Romeo and Mia posed up a storm for a photo booth session which resulted in some perfect couple's photos for all to coo over. Romeo even paid tribute to his girlfriend by debuting a necklace with a framed image of this photo embedded in the pendant – we love a creative couple!

Romeo and Mia enjoy a beach day together

The modelesque pair are known to jet off to some extravagant locations on holiday together. Here the lovebirds enjoyed a romantic beach day, with Mia subsequently taking to social media to share this snap alongside the caption: "@ameliawicks taking my fav pic ever," with a red love heart emoji.

Romeo and Mia watch the sunset

Like his older brother, Romeo is never afraid to showcase his affection for his loved ones. The couple embraced for a stunning picturesque photo boasting cliff-side scenery and an incredible sunset. Can it get any cuter?

Romeo and Mia beam for a sweet embrace

Just one of many smiling pictures of the 19-year-olds. Mia posted this happy moment to celebrate two years of dating, alongside the playful caption: "2 years of NUFIN BUT LOVEEEE! Grateful for u stink," with a kiss emoji.

Cruz and Bliss hold hands at Reading Festival

Back in 2021, Cruz and then-girlfriend Bliss Chapman attended Reading Festival together. The two held hands and exchanged some sweet interactions as they were captured enjoying the event together. Cruz and Bliss - daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - dated for around 18 months before ending their relationship in March.

Cruz and Tana head out for a pizza date

Cruz was recently spotted out and about in Notting Hill with new love interest Tana Holding. In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Cruz looks smitten as he kissed the blonde beauty on the cheek and wraps his arms around her as they dined at Pizza East with friends.

