Will Smith resigns from the Academy after Oscars altercation with Chris Rock - 'I am heartbroken' The star issued a statement

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

WATCH: The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

He continued: "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will concluded his statement by saying: "So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Will has resigned from the Academy after his Oscars altercation

David Rubin, the President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also issued a statement following Will's resignation.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," he told People. "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

Will hit Chris in the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss.

Will also apologized with a lengthy Instagram message

The actress suffers from alopecia and the actor was angered by his wisecrack.

He apologized to the comedian with a lengthy Instagram post in which he wrote: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

