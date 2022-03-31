Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith Oscars altercation: 'I'm still processing what happened' The comedian referred to the shock incident during a live comedy show

Chris Rock has spoken about his on-stage altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars for the first time, admitting he is "still processing what happened".

MORE: Amy Schumer releases statement about Will Smith and Chris Rock

The comedian referred to the incident during a stand-up comedy show at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Wednesday evening, where he was reportedly greeted with a long standing ovation as he took to the stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith apologises to Academy after Chris Rock altercation

However, the 57-year-old shut down any hopes that he would be joking about the incident. "I don't have a bunch of [expletive] to say about that, so if you came here for that…" Chris said.

STORY: Chris Rock celebrates incredible news in the wake of Will Smith Oscars drama

"I'm still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that [expletive]. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

The comments were revealed in audio footage from the gig shared by Variety. They came after Chris' brother, Tony Rock, denied reports that Sean Diddy Combs said Will and Chris had reconciled after the show.

Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd



Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C — Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022

Audio footage from the comedy show was shared by Variety

When asked: "So Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?" Tony simply said: "YEP".

Will struck Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss. The 50-year-old suffers from alopecia and Will was far from impressed by the quip.

Chris Rock said he is "still processing" the incident

The King Richard star, who went on to win Best Actor at the awards ceremony, has since released a statement apologising for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.