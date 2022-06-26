Meet the W Series female drivers getting ready to race at British Grand Prix Alice Powell, Abbi Pulling, Jamie Chadwick, Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton posed at Silverstone

Five W Series drivers have taken part in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Alice Powell, Abbi Pulling, Jamie Chadwick, Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton posed on the track at Silverstone ahead of next weekend's British Grand Prix, where they will also be racing.

READ: Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars

The up-and-coming W Series is a racing team which helps nurture a series of high-profile female role models who will hopefully one day be regarded as highly as their male contemporaries.

And they tell HELLO! how the sky's the limit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with the W Series drivers

Jamie, 24, says: "To be part of a movement like W Series, which is such a significant and a big stepping stone for women in sport, is amazing."

Competing alongside Jamie next weekend will be 28-year-old Sarah, who recently made history as the first openly LGBTQ person to stand on the podium at a Formula 1 weekend, when she placed second at Styria, Austria, last year. Modestly, she stated: "It was obviously a special moment, but I always say that it meant more to me for what it did for the rest of the community than for myself."

The drivers pose on the track at Silverstone

Also flying the flag for Team GB is Abbie Eaton, a pro-stunt driver and test diver for Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour. She says: "It can be very easy to fall into male/female stereotypical jobs, but females are absolutely awesome at doing lots of stuff and they should totally back themselves when doing what is seen as not normal because of society."

And Alice adds: "It gives us more opportunities in the sport to move on, to work our way up the ladder or move across into professional racing. They also promote female engineers and female mechanics It's great to see that you've got an array of talents on and off the track."

And she can't wait to take her turn at Silverstone. "The crowd is always absolutely fantastic and it is so special to be racing in front of that. I'm expecting more of the same this year and just looking forward to getting on track again."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.