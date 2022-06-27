Jane Seymour shocks as she poses alongside lookalike sisters to mark incredible milestone

Jane Seymour has shared several photos of herself alongside her lookalike sisters, Annie and Sally – and fans could not have been more delighted with the rare family pictures.

MORE: Jane Seymour channels her inner Bond girl with neon pink swimsuit

Taking to her Instagram, the 71-year-old proudly showed off a photo showing her next to Sally, who celebrated her 70th birthday over the weekend, and Annie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Seymour celebrates the women in her life

The three sisters could be twins, as they share the same beautiful green eyes and gorgeous smile.

READ: Jane Seymour showcases her ageless beauty as she bathes with elephants in Thailand

RELATED: Jane Seymour, 71, makes unexpected fitness confession – exclusive

"Celebrating my amazing sister Sally's 70th birthday! I'm so grateful to be able to be here in person to celebrate with the family. Please help me wish Sally a very happy birthday!" she pleaded with fans in the caption.

Jane Seymour beamed as she posed alongside her two sisters

Two other photos showed the three sisters surrounded by family and friends at what looks like a big party to mark Sally's incredible milestone.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one telling Middlesex-born Jane: "Happy birthday Sally! 'Sisters by birth, best friends by choice' all of you are beautiful! So glad you have this time together."

Another remarked: "Beautiful pictures! Happy Birthday to your sister! You guys all look so much alike!" A third added: "Beauty is transmitted between sisters. Happy 70th birthday to Sally."

The three sisters gathered alongside family and friends for Sally's 70th birthday celebrations

In 2020, Jane gave fans an insight into her childhood as she posed with her sisters in matching dresses in a nod to their late mother, Mieke Frankenberg.

Mom-of-four Jane explained in the caption: "Keeping the tradition alive! My mother used to dress us as triplets sometimes when we were younger. Sometimes sisters just love the same dress!" She also shared a throwback photo showing the siblings with Mieke.

Jane has been married four times and welcomed daughter Katie and son Sean with her third husband, David Flynn. In 1995, she gave birth to twin boys, John and Kristopher, with fourth husband James Keach. The couple were married in 1993 but announced their separation in April 2013, with their divorce finalised in December 2015.