Jane Seymour, 71, shows off abs whilst working out in a sports bra and leggings The British actress looks incredible!

Jane Seymour has been busy traveling in the past months, having rung in the New Year in Thailand and later spending time in Sydney, where she attended the premiere of her latest film, Ruby's Choice.

The actress was happy to be back home in California this week and in particular, at the gym!

Taking to her Instagram over the weekend, Jane shared a stunning video of herself in the gym using a Gyrotonic machine as part of her pilates routine and fans were seriously impressed.

"Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms. Working hard!" she captioned the clip, before adding: "Also I can't rave enough about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It feels like a second skin, so comfortable. What do you like doing to work up a sweat?"

Jane Seymour shared her impressive workout with her fans

In the brief clip, the mother-of-four could be seen wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings, with her impressive abs on display.

"You look 16," a fan wrote, whilst another added: "Wow, soooooo athletic."

A third remarked: "Amazing body!" "Looking very fit Jane," wrote a fourth.

The British actress has been attending Pilates classes for 30 years and has previously spoken out about her fitness routine and how she works on her core with isometric exercises.

The actress looked incredible in her sportswear

"With isometrics, you're isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before," she previously told Lifetime.

"I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully," she added.

As for her diet, the 71-year-old doesn't eat any junk food and instead chooses to snack on produce she grows in her very own garden.