Jane Seymour makes a splash in lace-up swimsuit with grandchildren and unexpected guest She's enjoying a vacation in Thailand

Jane Seymour is normally the scene-stealer - but not this time. The actress, 70, shared a video from her family getaway and despite showing off her fabulous figure in a lace-up swimsuit, it was her companion who really stood out.

In the clip, Jane was splashing in the water with her granddaughters... and an elephant.

MORE: Exclusive: Jane Seymour stuns in unexpected dress at son's wedding - and the bride chose it for her

They were pouring water over the baby animal and looked delighted to be giving him a bath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Seymour celebrates the women in her life

She captioned the post: "It seems I’ve made a new friend! This is the Green Elephant Sanctuary, a sanctuary that rescues elephants from abuse. We got to know each of the elephant's unique stories.⁣

⁣"They are free to roam the jungles, no riding and no sticks. It's a great ethical program based on freedom of choice and food!

READ: Jane Seymour leaves fans in disbelief with exceptionally rare photo alongside her 'miracle' twin sons

SEE: Jane Seymour stuns fans with photos of before-and-after makeover

"We had great bonding time caressing them and even gave them a nice mud bath and shower."

Jane was having a great time with her family

Her fans commented: "Playing in the mud with elephants in Thailand. Bet your granddaughters loved that," and Jane replied: "Oh they absolutely loved it."

Others wrote: "Wow this is so wonderful and heartwarming," and said: "OMG! This is the best!! So cool! Thank you so much for sharing! It made my day."

READ: Jane Seymour reveals how Michael Douglas didn't recognise her in new role

Just days before her latest post, Jane wowed fans in the same swimsuit as she posed on the beach.

Jane is very close to her children

She asked fans what their goals were for 2022 and many of them said it was to get in shape like her.

Just three years ago Jane posed for Playboy at the age of 67 and she's proud to say she's all-natural.

She told People magazine: "I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. Haven't done any of it.

"So I still look like me. Every day I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know, and I don’t recognize them. I’m authentically being me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.