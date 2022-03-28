Jane Seymour, 71, makes unexpected fitness confession – exclusive

Jane Seymour opened up about her health and fitness secrets while attending Elton John's Oscars 2022 party on Sunday.

The Somewhere In Time actress, 71, is not afraid to show off her toned arms and impressive abs, whether that's in her workout outfits, while hitting the beach in a swimsuit, or for her latest appearance in a plunging green sequin gown for the Academy Awards. And now, she has exclusively revealed to HELLO! how she maintains her figure.

When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often!

"Take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said, adding: "A bit of exercise."

The actress was pictured in a green sequinned gown at the 2022 Oscars

Speaking of her own routine, she continued: "[I don't exercise] as much as I should but I do give it a bash every once in a while, and I do eat pretty healthily."

The Ruby's Choice star gave her followers a peek inside one of her workouts earlier in March when she made use of her home gym in California.

Taking to her Instagram, Jane shared a stunning video of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings as she used a Gyrotonic machine as part of her pilates routine.

Jane has previously opened up about her love of Pilates

"Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms. Working hard!" she captioned the clip, before adding: "Also I can't rave enough about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It feels like a second skin, so comfortable. What do you like doing to work up a sweat?"

"You look 16," a fan wrote, whilst another added: "Wow, soooooo athletic." A third remarked: "Amazing body!" "Looking very fit Jane," wrote a fourth.

The British actress has been attending Pilates classes for 30 years and has previously spoken out about how she works on her core.

"With isometrics, you're isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before," she previously told Lifetime.

"I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully," she added.

