Jane Seymour channels her inner Bond girl with neon pink swimsuit The actress belied her age

Bond girl Jane Seymour showed off her svelte figure in a neon pink swimsuit as she took to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old actress looked sensational as she beamed for the cameras on her Malibu garden lawn. She teamed her vibrant swimwear with cherry-red nail polish and a light pink lip. Keeping things relaxed, the actress kept her strawberry blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

She captioned the post: "Feeling the fuchsia vibes today! Sometimes you've just got to throw on some colour! What do you think?"

Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one penning: "You are all things style and class! Pink is beautiful on you!"

Another added: "Once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl."

A third fan remarked: "@janeseymour you are definitely goals! You look amazing!"

The actress showed off her long legs

Her post comes after she exclusively spoke to HELLO! magazine about her health and fitness secrets. When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often!

It's important to "take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said in March.

The British actress has been attending Pilates classes for 30 years and has previously spoken out about her fitness routine and how she strengthens her core with isometric exercises.

Jane has shared her fitness secrets

Speaking to Lifetime she said: "With isometrics, you're isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before."

"I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully," she added.

