Jane Seymour, 70, stuns fans with rare photos of lookalike sister Two peas in a pod!

Jane Seymour had a surprise in store for her fans this week. The age-defying actress took to Instagram to share rare snapshots of her sister Sally - and it’s clear the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Bond star Jane, 70, posted three snapshots of the siblings together as they enjoyed a day out in London.

"Spending time with my wonderful sister Sally who always sees the bright side of life!!" Jane wrote. "We had a great day walking through Kew Gardens searching for inspiration to paint and enjoying the gorgeous weather. Love her positive and joyous energy!"

Jane shared a series of snapshots from her day out with Sally

The similarities between the pair are striking - from their matching eyes and noses, down to their smiles. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one telling Middlesex-born Jane: "You look sooo happy! Such beautiful photos. Enjoy your time in London!! Nothing better than time with family."

A second wrote: "What a gorgeous place! You can see your happiness being together and it's lovely." And a third said: "Happy you are back on 'home' soil Jane. Now wrap yourself in family time and these lovely gardens are a neat place to begin."

The star pictured with her two sisters

Jane has two sisters; Sally and Anne. Last year, the screen star shared a snapshot of the trio together, posing in matching dresses in a nod to their late mother, Mieke Frankenberg.

Mom-of-four Jane explained in the caption: "Keeping the tradition alive! My mother used to dress us as triplets sometimes when we were younger. Sometimes sisters just love the same dress!" She also shared a throwback photo showing the siblings with Mieke.

Jane previously shared a throwback photo of the siblings with their mom

Jane has been married four times and welcomed daughter Katie and son Sean with her third husband, David Flynn.

In 1995, she gave birth to twin boys, John and Kristopher, with fourth husband James Keach. The couple were married in 1993 but announced their separation in April 2013, with their divorce finalised in December 2015.

