Jane Seymour showcases her ageless beauty as she bathes with elephants in Thailand The star is on holiday with her family

Jane Seymour is continuing her Thailand adventure and after ringing in the New Year watching Andrea Bocelli singing at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket, she headed to the Green Elephant Sanctuary to spend a memorable day with her family.

The actress was accompanied by her children and grandchildren on the special day out and the Dr. Quinn star couldn't help but rave about her experience to her fans.

"Spending some quality time with my new friends here at the Green Elephant Sanctuary! They really are majestic and beautiful creatures!" she captioned the post, which included two pictures of herself posing happily next to an elephant whilst gently touching its trunk.

While Jane's fans loved the sweet pictures, they couldn't help but comment on her "natural" beauty and incredible figure.

Jane posing with the elephants at the Sanctuary

"What a figure," wrote one, whilst another added: "You look amazing! I hope I can look like you in the future!!"

"You radiate happiness," a third remarked, whilst a fourth said: "You look great, so natural. Beautiful."

Just three years ago, Jane posed for Playboy at the age of 67, her third time posing for the magazine. Speaking to the publication at the time, Jane revealed that she felt "better-than-ever".

Jane alongside her daughter Katherine and two of her grandchildren

The actress, who also posed for Playboy in 1973 and 1987, also revealed she felt "sexier" at 67 than she did when she was younger.

"There's an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, I'm comfortable in my own skin," she told Playboy.

Revealing the secret to her youthful appearance she told People magazine in the past: "I haven't done any surgeries or injections or anything. Haven't done any of it.

"So I still look like me. Every day I'm kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know, and I don't recognize them. I'm authentically being me."