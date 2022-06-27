Will Smith divides opinion as he is honored with BET Award following Oscars controversy The Fresh Prince star is still on radio silence

Will Smith has been keeping a low profile ever since he was embroiled in controversy following his actions at the Oscars earlier this year.

However, he divided fans once again as it was revealed that during Sunday night's 2022 BET Awards, he had received the honor for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.

While his performance has received significant acclaim and appreciation ever since the movie's release, fans have been conflicted ever since it received the Oscar on the same night as the infamous slap.

And many of them had similar reactions upon learning of the actor's win at the BET ceremony, after which he began quickly trending on social media.

"I see Will Smith won a BET Award and I didn't realize they had added a 'Best Slap' category," one quipped, with another saying: "Will Smith should be at BET awards with Chris Rock."

There were a few, however, who came to his defense, as a third wrote: "BET should have done something for Will Smith, to show that they got his back. Do what they did for Chris," with another commenting: "Shout out to BET for not slighting #WillSmith. Congratulations King!!"

Will's BET Award is his first major honor since the Oscars

Will hasn't posted on social media since he issued an apology for his actions and called violence in all of its forms, "poisonous," and "destructive."

His wife Jada, while continuing her appearances on Red Table Talk, did eventually break her silence on the matter during one of the show's episodes.

"About Oscar night," she stated. "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

"With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.

Jada has since spoken out on the Oscars incident

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

