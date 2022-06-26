Willow Smith 'cries' in new music video as she shares excitement over its release The singer is the youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith is a star in her own right and along with hosting Red Table Talks with her mom and grandmother, she's a talented singer.

And over the weekend, she shared the preview of her latest single, It's My Fault.

In the artsy clip, Willow was seen in tears while the intro of the song was played. Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh she's back, I've been waiting," while another wrote: "Willow you're so inspiring." A third added: "This is so beautiful."

Willow's music will no doubt have been a positive distraction to the star during the last few months, which has seen her family make waves in the spotlight following Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor has been keeping a low profile after hitting Chris on stage at the star-studded event, after a joke about Jada's alopecia caused him to react.

Recently, Jada opened up about the incident for the first time, admitting that she hoped that one day the two men would reconcile.

Willow Smith was tearful in her new artsy music video

Speaking out on her show, Red Table Talk, Jada said: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Keeping it brief, Jada pleaded with viewers: "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Willow has been performing since she was a pre-teen

Addressing the tumultuous night was quite timely, as the latest episode was centered around people struggling with alopecia, a condition Jada herself was diagnosed with.

Her alopecia and hairstyle of choice was the brunt of Chris' insensitive joke that propelled Will to walk on stage and slap him.

Willow is the youngest daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Because of the actress' alopecia, she opts to keep her head shaved, and the comedian alluded to her participating in a hypothetical G.I. Jane sequel, which sees Demi Moore sporting a similar bald hairstyle.

Jada is paying it forward with her episode, inviting other people with alopecia to share their emotional stories, for which she was commended by fans, who wrote: "Well done Jada!!" as well as: "This is so needed!! Thank you!"

