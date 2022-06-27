Kaley Cuoco bids farewell to beloved home as she announces big move

Kaley Cuoco just celebrated the end of the second installment of her hit show The Flight Attendant, but she is already making big moves and moving onto what's next!

The star took to Instagram to share all the preparations she's had to undergo for her next big role, which included saying goodbye to her California home.

She gave a sweet shoutout to everyone who has helped her prepare, from her workout trainer, to those who helped her clean and move out of her house, and of course, all throughout it was her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey right by her side.

Kaley revealed that her next role is taking her all the way to Berlin and New York City, and she'll live away from home for several months.

The actress faced tough goodbyes ahead of the move, including her beloved dog, Dumpy, of whom she said: "I already miss him so much it actually hurts," adding pictures of her loving up on all of her pets before she parted from them.

She flooded her Instagram stories with tons of pictures already looking back on some of her favorite memories from the past month and what she'll miss the most, including plenty of sweet moments with Tom and some of the last delicious meals she enjoyed in California.

Kaley shared a sweet update of what she's been up to lately

The Flight Attendant lead captioned another post on her Instagram with: "NY/Berlin bound for a few months! Life lately…"

Some of the photos included her spending some quality time with her friends, getting a tattoo, and she even shared a special snap of what appears to be her boyfriend alongside one of his family members.

The star revealed she had a lot of training to do for her next big role

Fans didn't hesitate to wish her luck on her next project in the comments section, writing: "Safe travels!" and: "I am so happy for you," as well as: "Awe you look so happy."

Though Kaley kept which role was taking her all the way to Berlin under wraps, she is next slated to appear in a thriller titled Role Play opposite Billy Bob Thornton, about a couple whose past life's secrets turn their life upside down.

