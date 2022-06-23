Kaley Cuoco and ex-husband Karl Cook finalize divorce nine months after announcing split The Flight Attendant star is currently dating Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is officially legally single, having now finalized her divorce from former husband Karl Cook nine months after announcing their separation.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco reveals new project coming soon after The Flight Attendant finale

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the proceedings were finalized by a judge on Monday 20 June in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco cheered on by new boyfriend during unusual date night

The final processes mark the end of their over three-year-long marriage, which began when they first met in 2016, got engaged the following year, and tied the knot in June of 2018. The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Kaley and Karl announced their split in September of 2021, releasing a statement saying: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bridal look as she pays tribute to close friend

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Kaley and Karl finalized their divorce

They continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The two shared a California ranch home together as well as being parents to a loving brood of pet dogs, horses, and others, with The Flight Attendant star having adopted even more since then.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco is a goddess in daring red suit

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares how Tom Pelphrey's family received their relationship

However, Kaley has since moved on and in May, finally went public with her relationship with fellow actor and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

The actress has since moved on with Tom Pelphrey

Since then, the two have been inseparable, frequently appearing on each other's social media and gushing about their relationship with their fans, recently even having gained the stamp of approval of her best friend and co-star Zosia Mamet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.