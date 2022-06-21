Kaley Cuoco reveals new project coming soon after The Flight Attendant finale The HBO Max star can't stop the hustle

Kaley Cuoco keeps on being one of the busiest people in Hollywood, revealing that a new project is already on the horizon soon after a beloved one came to an end.

She shared on social media the teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie Man From Toronto, in which she stars alongside Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart, due for release on 24 June.

"If you enjoy laughing your [expletive] off, you won't wanna miss this one!" she wrote alongside the clip, in which she seduces Woody's character while in a club.

Fans instantly reacted with excitement, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing," another saying: "I can't wait for this one!!!" and a third also commenting: "Now I have to order Netflix or I'm going to miss you!!! Busy, busy, busy!!"

Kaley's movie adventure is her first since her cameo in Handsome way back in 2017, and she will also soon appear in Meet Cute alongside Pete Davidson.

The actress is still coming off the high that was the second season of The Flight Attendant, which received rave reviews just like its predecessor.

Kaley will star in an upcoming Netflix movie

While she might be reveling in her hit HBO Max series, she shared that she's not looking to dive back into it anytime soon and expressed uncertainty regarding a third season.

The show's star and executive producer revealed in an interview with People: "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought.

"There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

She didn't shoot down any prospect of another season, although it would take some time, continuing: "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

The future of The Flight Attendant is still uncertain

Kaley did say: "I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow. But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

