Kaley Cuoco stuns in animated avatar for bold comeback

Kaley Cuoco has a lot of new projects on her plate, and she's gearing up for the return of one that's particularly exciting and even raunchy.

The actress shared that the third season for DC's Harley Quinn animated series would be debuting in just about a month.

Sporting a higher pitched voice for her portrayal of the title character, the season will explore the blossoming relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy with a lot more trademark debauchery and chaos to ensue.

Kaley excitedly wrote on social media alongside the trailer for the new season: "The wait is almost over!!! @DCHarleyQuinn Season 3 premieres July 28th on @HBOMax! LFG!"

Her fans were equally as enthusiastic about the season and said so with their comments, with one writing: "Hurrrrrrrrrrrry so good your best work."

Kaley revealed that season three of Harley Quinn would drop in a month

Another said: "YESSS I CANNOT WAIT," and a third commented: "Seems like an eternity since Season 2 ended," with many simply using flame emojis to express their excitement.

It was only recently that Kaley marked the end of a season of another HBO Max show, The Flight Attendant, and she's already moving on to other things.

The star took to Instagram to share all the preparations she's had to undergo for her next unannounced big role, which included saying goodbye to her California home and her beloved pets in it.

She gave a sweet shoutout to everyone who had helped her prepare, from her workout trainer, to those who helped her clean and move out of her house, and of course, all through it was her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey right by her side.

The actress left her California home for a new role

The 8 Simple Rules star revealed that her next role is taking her all the way to Berlin and New York City, and she'll live away from home for several months.

