Faith Hill matches Planned Parenthood donation at daughter Gracie's Broadway show Gracie is taking after her mom and dad

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were proud parents on Monday as they watched their eldest daughter Gracie McGraw perform at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at Times Square's Sony Hall.

Onlookers revealed that the pair were "clearly wowed" and were quick to offer standing ovations for Gracie and her peers - and HELLO! understands that Faith also chose to match the highest bidder in an auction for future tickets, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

The pair were among the hundreds of supporters who turned out to see Gracie, 25, perform You Belong With Me set to orchestral music; Broadway Sings is a regular evening held in New York that rearranges pop stars' hits to highlight the spectacular vocals of Broadway stars.

Tim rocked a classic and comfortable double denim look for the special night, while Faith wore a loose chambray shift dress. Gracie looked gorgeous in green, pairing her ribbed bodycon dreads with a simple leather belt and a floral crown.

Gracie later shared a video of her big moment, and captioned it: "A little bit of light in the darkness of this week. Had the most incredible time performing TayTay last night with @broadway_sings. What made [the] weekend extra special is that my whole family and my best friends' whole family were there."

"Baby girl! You crushed this and reinvented it. Made it your own! Look out Broadway! Gracie McGraw is in town!!!" commented family friend Rita Wilson, while sister Audrey left flame emojis.

Faith and Tim were 'wowed' by their daughter

Gracie will also be performing at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift: Encore Performance on Thursday 21 July 2022 which will also be held at Sony Hall.

The singer moved to New York City last year to pursue her dream performing on Broadway, and often shares videos of herself singing on social media where she has a loyal following.

Gracie is the oldest of Tim's daughters

The star recently went viral for her show-stopping rendition of I'm Not That Girl from Wicked which she shared on social media, displaying her incredible vocal prowess.

As a response to the distressing goings on in the world at the time, she shared: '[expletive] sad y'all. Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate. Wicked will always remain the top 5."

Gracie is the oldest of the McGraw children - Faith and Tim are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey.

