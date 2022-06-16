Faith Hill's daughter Audrey is striking in unexpected new photo The 1883 couple have three children

Faith Hill's lookalike daughter, Audrey, showcased her fabulous sense of style in a new photo which was sure to get fans talking.

The fashion-forward star posted a snapshot on Instagram - and her legs couldn't have looked longer.

Wearing a black jumpsuit with cut-out detailing, Audrey posed for a mirror selfie in what appeared to be a hotel room.

She wore her long hair loose and topped off her outfit with a pair of sky-high heels.Audrey didn't caption the photo but also added a video of some impressive fireworks over a city, suggesting she was somewhere with a view.

Audrey is the youngest daughter of country music stars, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and she's inherited their vocal talent.

The 20-year-old recently thrilled fans with a performance during which she sang while playing a piano.

Audrey McGraw showed off her chic look on Instagram

Modestly describing the footage as "very messy" and "very rough," Audrey had many people disagreeing with her. "What a voice!" one follower wrote, while another remarked: "I feel like I should be watching this performance in a dark, smoke filled, bar in New Orleans." A third added: "What an incredible talent."

Audrey isn't the only one out of her siblings who has a talent for singing either, as her oldest sister Gracie is making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage.

Their other sister, Maggie, prefers to stay out of the spotlight but took to social media for a rare post recently for her "dream" encounter.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their three children

Maggie - who earned her master's degree from Stanford University last year - posted a photo at the U.S Capitol Building and a gushing message.

"As many know, I listen to the musical Hamilton every single day," she wrote alongside the photo. "On Rep. Cooper's visit with students from Harding Academy and USN, we were surprised by none other than George Washington himself (and Senator Booker, of course). I am on cloud nine to put it lightly."

Her sisters were quick to respond as Gracie, wrote: "Cloud 10!!!!" and Audrey was equally as happy for her sibling.

"This is literally your dream," she wrote before adding: "History has its eyes on youuuuuuu."

