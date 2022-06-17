Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie stuns in mini dress inside lavish apartment

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter Gracie put on a stunning display inside her lavish New York City apartment on Thursday.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans

The 25-year-old looked gorgeous posing for a mirror selfie while wearing a black mini dress that highlighted her incredible legs. The flowing fabric skimmed over her curves and she toughened up her look with a pair of black ankle boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

Gracie appeared to be standing in the doorway of her bedroom, which has dark wooden floors, large windows, a built-in wardrobe, and a comfy-looking bed.

The photo further revealed a painted yellow hallway with the same dark flooring running throughout the apartment.

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in tears amid heartbreaking memory involving daughters

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie supported by family amid Broadway dreams

Gracie moved to the Big Apple last year to pursue her career on Broadway. The star often shares updates on social media about her career, recently posting footage of herself performing in the Queen edition of Broadway Sings and showcasing her spectacular singing voice.

Gracie looked incredible in her stylish outfit

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of all their children - they are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

The couple opened up about becoming empty nesters last year after their youngest also left home. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Gracie is pursuing a career on Broadway

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here