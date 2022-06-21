Faith Hill and Tim McGraw steal the show with very glam red carpet appearance The country music couple know how to make a statement

Tim McGraw hung up his cowboy hat for a very clean-cut image on the red carpet next to his stunning wife, Faith Hill, on Monday.

The pair looked every inch the stylish duo as they posed up a storm at the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London.

Tim and Faith looked a far cry from their characters on the hit show 1883, with the singer wearing a sleek pencil skirt and matching cropped jacket.

WATCH: Tim McGraw's muscular appearance surprises fans in new video

She added a pretty, black lace top and sky-high heels, while Tim looked dashing in a light-colored suit which emphasized his tan.

Tim recently surprised his fans with his appearance when he shared a workout video and showed off his toned muscles.

"No days off…. until it starts hailing," the singer captioned the video which saw him curling dumbbells and performing bilateral waves with ropes in the pouring rain.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw looked incredible on the red carpet

"We try to do this rain or shine but sometimes I question our senses," he added, laughing: "I think God is trying to tell us to take an afternoon off."

The video saw him joined by his tour crew as they performed push-ups, planks and various other cardio and weight-training techniques.

Tim was shirtless and only wearing loose workout shorts in the video, revealing his six-pack and toned upper body.

Tim and Faith looked a far cry from their characters in 1883

Faith also made a confession about her appearance recently when she spoke about her reaction to being asked not to shave her underarms for 1883.

She was quizzed for Variety by fellow actress Courteney Cox, who asked: "I heard that to be authentic, people had to grow their hair under their arms."

Faith responded with a brutally honest answer. "That was really difficult," she said. "Taylor [Sheridan, the show creator] actually called my husband.

"We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, 'Who's gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?' And I'm thinking can this wait? He goes, 'No, stop tonight'."

Faith added: "It really grossed me out, I have to say. All due respect to those who love that, and, and all that freedom, woo! But for me personally."

