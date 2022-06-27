Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shares powerful pride message

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill couldn't be more supportive of their daughter, Gracie, 25, and have embraced the independent and strong-willed person she has become.

The performer took to social media to share a message with fans symbolizing her ideals in honor of it being Pride weekend.

Along with a selfie of herself wearing a cream colored T-shirt and shorts, she posted a statement to her followers that read: "Happy pride!!!

"I will never stop being loud for LGBTQIA+, POC, AAPI, or WOMXNS rights. It is so incredibly important to get out and vote. Our lives are in your hands."

She shared clips from the parade that she was part of in New York City as well, and revealed that she was partaking in another special project for the same.

The singer and actress will be part of a special show called Broadway Sings, which will feature several Broadway performers debuting a rendition of a Taylor Swift song in honor of Pride.

Gracie shared a powerful message for Pride

Gracie will be making her debut in the show and will be hitting the stage with a rendition of the classic You Belong With Me.

The star recently went viral for her show-stopping rendition of I'm Not That Girl from Wicked over the weekend that she shared on social media, displaying her incredible vocal prowess.

As a response to the distressing goings on in the world at the time, she simply donned an oversized brown cardigan and a white tee underneath for the performance.

"[expletive] sad y'all. Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate. Wicked will always remain the top 5," she captioned her video.

Her Wicked performance left fans in awe

Fans were in awe with the performance, with many commenting on how it made them feel emotional. "So talented and inspirational, Broadway soon," one wrote, while another commented: "This made me tear up. You are amazing and boy I know your parents are so proud of you."

