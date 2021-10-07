Andy Murray pleads with fans to find his stolen wedding ring – 'I'm in the bad books' The star is currently in California

Andy Murray has taken to Instagram to help locate his missing wedding ring after he lost it whilst competing in Indian Wells, California.

The father-of-four took to Instagram to explain the surreal situation to his fans, detailing exactly how it had gotten lost – alongside his tennis shoes.

WATCH: Andy Murray explains how his tennis shoes and wedding ring were stolen

"Basically last night after dinner here in Indian Wells I got back in the car to go back to the hotel and the car didn't smell great. Basically, I'd left my tennis shoes there, it's been 38-39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp and sweaty and smelly."

He added: "I decided when I got back to the hotel that the trainers needed some air and I needed to dry them out a little bit, so I have no balcony in my room and didn't want to leave them in my room so I thought, 'I'm going to leave the shoes underneath the car'.

The tennis star usually ties his ring to his shoes

"When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone."

He then continued to explain how his wedding ring had also gone missing: "As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me 'Where's your wedding ring?' and I was like 'Oh, no.'

Andy and Kim married in 2015

"I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I am playing because I can't play with it on my hand, so, yeah, my wedding ring has been stolen again.

"I am in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it," he said before asking his fans to spread the message and help him out.

Andy and Kim married in Scotland in April 2015, and are the proud parents to Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - was born in March during lockdown.