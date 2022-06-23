When does Wimbledon 2022 start and how to watch? All you need to know about SW19's grass tournament…

Summer is officially here which means the 2022 Wimbledon Championships kick off very soon.

However, the sport, taking place at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, has technically already begun as the players are currently in their qualifying stage for a series of matches to determine who will be taking to the courts for when the main competition begins.

Some of the biggest giants in the game including Emma Raducanu, current Wimbledon Men's champ Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are all hoping to win big in SW19 this year.

Want to know about how to watch the matches, who is set to play and more? Keep reading to find out…

When does Wimbledon 2022 start?

The formal Wimbledon Championship kicks off on Monday 27 June. It runs for almost two weeks, with the final of the WTA Women's Singles taking place on Saturday 9 July, and the final of the ATP Men's Singles occurring on Sunday 10 July.

The qualifiers have been running all week, with the final set of matches taking place on Thursday 23 June.

Wimbledon qualifiers are currently underway ahead of the main tournament

How can I watch Wimbledon?

Most of the Wimbledon matches will air on BBC One and BBC Two. Fans can also enjoy plenty of coverage, updates and commentary on various other platforms including the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. BBC Radio 5 Live also provides commentary throughout the two weeks.

How can I watch Wimbledon from the US?

If you don't have access to the BBC, the official YouTube account for Wimbledon will be broadcasting the qualifying games in the lead-up to the 27th. Once the championships begin, coverage of the matches and live games will air on ESPN.

Emma Raducanu is hoping to reach the final this year

When is Emma Raducanu playing at Wimbledon?

The Grand Slam Champion will be returning to Wimbledon this year. Last year, Emma was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties. But after lifting the trophy at the US Open later this year, Emma is no doubt hoping for a better season on grass this year.

Djokivc won the Wimbledon Mens Final last year

Emma has been seen at Wimbledon on her social media recently, so she's likely to play her first match on Monday 27 or Tuesday 28, depending on the order of play.

