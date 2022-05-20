Inside Jane Moore's 60th birthday lunch with Loose Women's Christine Lampard and more

Christine Lampard and Frankie Bridge were among the Loose Women stars who came together to celebrate Jane Moore's 60th birthday this week.

MORE: Frankie Bridge enjoys emotional reunion with sons after exciting announcement

The presenter, who marked her milestone birthday on Tuesday, was surrounded by some of the cast and crew of the daytime ITV show during a surprise lunch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's husband was arrested hours before their wedding

Sharing a sweet Loose Women family snap, Jane revealed on Instagram: "Ok, I'm starting to feel like the queen now." The picture showed the birthday girl being wined and dined by the likes of Christine, Frankie and their fellow co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Carol McGiffin, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter.

READ: Loose Women's Jane Moore's husband Gary arrested hours before wedding

SEE: Loose Women stars' mammoth homes: Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

"My 60th birthday has been quite an extended extravaganza, starting with an on-screen party on Monday's @loosewomen then a gathering of my 'Sarf London' girlfriends on Tuesday (pic 2)," she added. "Which conveniently turned out to be the hottest day of the year, and culminating in a wonderful surprise birthday lunch with some of the Loose gang today.

"I was even honoured by an appearance from Janet! What a wonderful afternoon. Thank you all and a particular big thank you to @mazza.morgan, The Bloke and @kayeadams for organising the fun. And thanks to Kaye for the incredible avocado cake too (my fave brekkie)."

One of the snaps Jane shared from her birthday lunch

The likes of Denise Welch, Coleen Nolan, Judi Love and Stacey Solomon were noticeably missing from the celebrations. Denise commented: "Got such fomo!!! Missed you all but so thrilled @janepmoore was celebrated like the queen she is!!! Well done @kayeadamsofficial."

Fans were quick to react to Jane's post, with one writing: "Sounds good Jane, just goes to show how much you are loved and respected." Another stated: "Well deserved. I thought you were turning 50... looking incredible, shows what a loyal friend you see that so many people turned out for you."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.