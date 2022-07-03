Savannah Guthrie has nothing but praise for Today co-star Hoda Kotb The Today family are incredibly close

Savannah Guthrie has worked on Today for a decade and when former co-star Matt Lauer was axed from the program, Hoda Kotb took over.

This resulted in a strong female partnership, and the pair have been working together now for five years.

Savannah recently opened up about what it's like to work with Hoda, and she had nothing but praise for the mother-of-two.

The journalist opened up about her work colleague during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center last month.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been hosting Today together since 2017

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

Savannah and Hoda are also there for each other when it comes to juggling motherhood with their busy work schedules.

The pair spoke about supporting each other at work during an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda revealed.

Savannah was joined by Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin in Hoda's absence last week

"And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Savannah is mom to children Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

Hoda, meanwhile, shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The pair have remained on good terms since they split at the beginning of the year, and Hoda even paid a touching tribute to Joel on Father's Day, by posting a picture of him with their girls on Instagram.

