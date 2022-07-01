Hoda Kotb celebrates kindness with tear-inducing videos ahead of return to Today The star has been on a break from Today

Hoda Kotb is back in New York following her vacation and she's arrived in the Big Apple with an emotional message.

The popular TV host took to Instagram to celebrate the kindness of others with a pair of moving videos which brought her fans to tears.

Reposting from @goodnews_movement, Hoda shared a clip of a disabled man in need of a wheelchair and a kind stranger helping him.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's family life - all we know

She wrote: "#kindness. Thx @goodnews_movement A man drove by this young man who was on a corner in need of a wheelchair ... so he got him one."

Hoda followed it up with another video of a heartfelt moment in a high school.

She explained what had happened in the caption which read: "This student had been out of school for a few days after his mother suddenly passed away. Upon his return, his entire class gets up to embrace him in a loving show of support and solidarity."

Hoda re-shared the touching video on Instagram

Fans were blown away by the acts of kindness and commented: "I'm not crying, I'm not crying, I'm not crying, ok I'm crying," and, "I have so much love for this new generation! #empathy #futureleaders," with a third adding: "Compassion & love still exist in this nasty world! Tearjerker for sure."

Hoda has certainly been missed while she's been away and fans have been asking when she'll be back.

Hoda recently returned from a vacation and shared the moving videos

She has been working on Today since 2007, where she worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour.

The duo gained a mass fan base during their time working together, and in 2018, Hoda became a main co-anchor on the main show alongside Savannah Guthrie.

In addition to her successful career, Hoda is also a mom to her daughters, Hope and Haley, who she adopted with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

