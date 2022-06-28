Hoda Kotb's co-stars reveal she will be off Today for the rest of the week The NBC News star is a beloved co-host

Hoda Kotb was noticeably absent from Today at the start of the week, and was subbed by Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin on Monday's show.

And on Tuesday, the duo were back to keep her seat warm yet again, as they sat alongside Savannah Guthrie.

At the start of the show, the hosts confirmed that Hoda would not be returning to the program for the rest of the week, no doubt enjoying a well-deserved break with her young family.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb's family life revealed

Hoda has been working on Today since 2007, where she worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour.

The duo gained a mass fan base during their time working together, and in 2018, Hoda became a main co-anchor on the main show alongside Savannah, following Matt Lauer's termination.

As well as working on Today, Hoda has her own successful podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she has interviewed many well-known faces, including Kim Kardashian, as well as her own co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda Kotb is off Today for a week - with Savannah Guthrie hosting alongside Tom Llamas and Craig Melvin

The award-winning journalist has even written several books, and it was at one book signing where she met her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The former couple went on to adopt two daughters, Haley and Hope, before they parted ways at the beginning of 2022.

Despite their split at the beginning of the year, the pair have remained on good terms and are determined to co-parent their daughters in a happy and loving environment.

Hoda is no doubt enjoying quality time with her daughters

This was proved to the public last weekend when Hoda paid a touching tribute to Joel on Father's Day. The TV star posted a picture of Joel and their children, alongside the message: "Happy Father's Day".

Hoda recently opened up to her co-star Jenna about the meaning behind her two girls' names, how she chose them, and even revealed how the 64-year-old himself influenced the names.

The Today family are incredibly close

With Haley, she explained: "She seemed so one in a million," which made her think of Halley's Comet, one of the most iconic space phenomena in the world, which occurs once every 75 years. Her middle name was her sister's suggestion, an idea that came easily to her when Hoda would tell her what a "joy" her new baby was.

For Hope, she admitted: "It was such a no-brainer, it was such an easy pick." Referencing being with Joel at the time, and their wish of having children, she explained: "That's what we'd been doing, was hoping, and then she came. That was just simple."

