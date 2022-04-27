Michael Strahan divides fans with surprising revelation about his home The Good Morning America star lives in New York City

Michael Strahan has an impressive property portfolio and primarily lives in New York City close to his work at Good Morning America.

The former football star shared a rare glimpse inside his property this week, and it ended up dividing quite a few people!

The father-of-four recently made a surprising confession, admitting to not owning a microwave in his kitchen, and wanted to show his social media followers how he still managed to do things like heat up a coffee or make popcorn.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan makes surprising confession about his home

"It's called a stove in an oven people, this is how you do it, right here," he said, as he pointed towards the oven in his kitchen.

In the video, Michael was pleased to reveal that "an overwhelming 75 per cent" of his fans admitted to also not owning a microwave, but that didn't stop other followers commenting in surprise on his Instagram feed.

"Nahh that takes too long," one wrote, while another remarked: "Sorry Michael, I've got to have my microwave." A third added: "I use my microwave every day."

Michael in his kitchen at home in New York City

However, others were in full agreement with Michael. "I don't have a microwave either!" while another wrote: "You're so smart Michael." A third added: "I purposely did not put a microwave in my last house too."

The TV favorite lives in the Upper West Side of New York with his beloved dog Enzo. His teenage twin daughters Sophia and Isabella also spend a lot of time there with him and his ex-wife, Jean Strahan.

The GMA star with twins Isabella and Sophia

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

