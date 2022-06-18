Why Michael Strahan is facing a bittersweet year ahead The star is a father-of-four

Michael Strahan is one very proud dad, which makes the coming year so bittersweet.

The GMA star has one son and three daughters and his youngest two children are growing up so fast.

Michael's twins, Isabella and Sophia, will turn 18 later this year meaning they'll likely head off to college next summer.

The TV personality and former NFL star then faces having an empty nest as they leave the New York home they share with their dad.

Michael has already expressed how hard it is to see them getting older and recently posted a snapshot when Sophia headed off to prom with her date.

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

Michael Strahan's youngest children are growing up fast

The 17-year-old looked beautiful, wearing a bright red dress and strappy high heels. Fans were blown away by the fact the teen was of prom age already and commented: "She’s beyond gorgeous. You done good dad. Time to fly. It's a huge transition. More for us than them," and another added: "They're so grown now."

Many others marveled at how grown up his 'baby' looked and said it was a "gorgeous moment" captured.

It was only a few weeks ago that Sophia's twin, Isabella - who is an aspiring model - shared snapshots of her own celebrations with a date.

Michael is a proud father to four children

She recently also made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City.

Michael shared a montage of some of the highlights from the day, including Isabella getting ready in the makeup room ahead of her big moment, and her walking down the runway dressed in a show-stopping bridal gown.

Alongside the video, the TV star wrote: "Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

