Sofia Vergara poses in pink bikini as husband pays an unusual tribute! The couple have been married since 2015

Sofia Vergara has appeared in a previously-unseen photo on her husband Joe Manganiello's Instagram page.

Joe, 45, took to social media to pay an unusual tribute to his wife – and she was quick to react to his post.

The actor shared two snapshots side-by-side, the first showing Sofia posing in a pink bikini as she takes a selfie and sporting long blue hair.

Alongside it, Joe positioned a picture showing him working out in the gym, pulling a face for the camera with a bright blue Mohawk and goatee.

Joe shared a split screen showing the couple with blue hair

"Blue is better," Joe wrote in the caption, to which his wife replied: "Jajjajaja si." Fans also loved the post. "Couple goals!" one wrote, while a second added: "Sofia that look is AMAZING on you. WOWZERS!"

Sofia, 49, and Joe got engaged on Christmas Day 2014 after six months of dating and went on to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony in Palm Beach.

Sofia and Joe have been married since 2015

The Modern Family star is a mom to one son, 30-year-old Manolo, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez. Sofia and Joe were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18. They welcomed Manolo in 1991 but split up two years later when he was two years old.

However, they have remained on good terms, with Sofia previously telling Parade: "We're still close friends."

Sofia is a very proud mom to son Manolo

Joe, meanwhile, previously spoke about his first date with Sofia and revealed she spent time trying to convince him that they would never work out.

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

He continued: "She had just gotten out of a relationship and I knew that she wanted to be single. But we knew right away, and she knew she was screwed."

