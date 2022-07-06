Hoda Kotb reveals difficulty with family vacation while on break from Today The NBC star is a mom-of-two

Hoda Kotb was able to enjoy a relaxing few days off with her family, as she took the previous week off and spent the Fourth of July weekend relaxing.

However, what was intended to be a fun family vacation ended up including some unwanted stress, which she explained upon her return to Today.

Speaking to Justin Sylvester, who filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the latest installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna, they talked about going on spontaneous trips and surviving without itineraries.

Hoda then challenged: "I wanna show you my vacation, and next time I'll invite you," then sharing a selfie of herself with her daughters Hope and Haley aboard their flight.

"We got on the plane, me and my girls," she started. "We were going to go to Orlando, but there was weather trouble, so we had to sit on the tarmac in Tampa for three hours.

"And then we got there and wound up in Orlando around 7-8 at night, we left at 11 [in the morning]," Hoda continued, with Justin feeling bad for her.

Hoda's family vacation didn't come without its ups and downs

"Hold on," she added, before then bringing up another picture of her daughters during their trip with face paint on, looking as happy as could be.

"Then we got to Universal, which was a blast. It was a 110, and the kids were splashing around face painting, and then we went to Disney after that."

Justin then responded that he would be in to accompany them on the trip as per Hoda's challenge. "How much chardonnay are we packing? How much Kathie Lee juice are we packing for the day," he joked.

While Hoda was away, Jenna was joined by a slew of guest hosts who went down as a hit with fans, and she couldn't have been more pleased.

The Today star took some time off

The NBC star even posted a photograph from her return flight where she was able to enjoy watching her co-star with Michelle Buteau, saying: "Flight home from vacay and look who is joining!" with Jenna commenting back with: "I miss you!!!!!"

