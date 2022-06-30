Hoda Kotb ends her vacation with unexpected photo which is applauded by fans The star has been noticeably absent from her hosting duties

Hoda Kotb may be TV royalty but that doesn't mean she behaves like a queen. The much-loved Today show host has been enjoying a well-deserved break from presenting with some time away.

Now, she's returning and the photo marking the end of her getaway, certainly got her social media followers talking.

Hoda took to Instagram with a snapshot on the plane and wrote: "Flight home from vacay and look who is joining! @jennabhager @michellebuteau !!!! Excellent @hodaandjenna."

The image showed her watching a television which was airing Today. Fans loved that she was capturing her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, and her stand-in, Michelle Buteau, but they also noticed something else.... Hoda was flying economy.

Rather than jet set in first class, the mom-of-two was comfortably seated in the less expensive cabin.

"Just curious, are you flying coach?" asked one, as another said: "Oh my gosh. First exact reaction."

Hoda shared a photo from her flight back home

More added: "Maybe wants the children to be grounded not spoiled," and a fourth wrote: "Looks like economy plus, from the blue sticker. So, a little extra leg room."

Hoda has certainly been missed while she's been away and fans have been asking when she'll be back.

She has been working on Today since 2007, where she worked alongside Kathie Lee Gifford on the Fourth Hour.

Hoda adores working with Jenna Bush Hager

The duo gained a mass fan base during their time working together, and in 2018, Hoda became a main co-anchor on the main show alongside Savannah Guthrie, following Matt Lauer's termination.

As well as working on Today, Hoda has her own successful podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she has interviewed many well-known faces, including Kim Kardashian, as well as her own co-host Jenna.

The award-winning journalist has even written several books, and it was at one book signing where she met her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The former couple went on to adopt two daughters, Haley and Hope, before they parted ways at the beginning of 2022.

