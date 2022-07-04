Hoda Kotb enjoys day by the beach with her daughters during Fourth of July celebrations The Today star is making memories with her girls

Hoda Kotb had reason to celebrate at the start of the week as she enjoyed a day off work to spend with her loved ones.

Like her colleague Savannah Guthrie, Hoda was absent from Today on Monday, with the pair being subbed by co-stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

Hoda had great fun by the coast with her young daughters Haley and Hope, and shared a sweet picture of them with their friends during the day.

VIDEO: A look at Hoda Kotb's family life

The talented star's fans were thrilled to see her looking so happy, and many took to commenting. "Delighted to see you enjoying time with your family," one wrote, while another commented: "Love how happy you look." A third added: "Love the smiles! Happy 4th."

Hoda has been enjoying plenty of downtime of late with her loved ones, having gone on vacation last week and missing several days off of work.

As well as working on Today, Hoda has her own successful podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she has interviewed many well-known faces, including Kim Kardashian, as well as her own co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

Today's Hoda Kotb enjoyed a much-deserved break with her family on Fourth of July

The award-winning journalist has even written several books, and it was at one book signing where she met her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The former couple went on to adopt their two daughters, before they parted ways at the beginning of 2022. Despite their split at the beginning of the year, the pair have remained on good terms and are determined to co-parent their daughters in a happy and loving environment.

This was proved to the public last weekend when Hoda paid a touching tribute to Joel on Father's Day.

Hoda is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope

The TV star posted a picture of Joel and their children, alongside the message: "Happy Father's Day".

Hoda recently opened up to her co-star Jenna about the meaning behind her two girls' names, how she chose them, and even revealed how the 64-year-old himself influenced the names.

Hoda shares her children with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

With Haley, she explained: "She seemed so one in a million," which made her think of Halley's Comet, one of the most iconic space phenomena in the world, which occurs once every 75 years. Her middle name was her sister's suggestion, an idea that came easily to her when Hoda would tell her what a "joy" her new baby was.

For Hope, she admitted: "It was such a no-brainer, it was such an easy pick." Referencing being with Joel at the time, and their wish of having children, she explained: "That's what we'd been doing, was hoping, and then she came. That was just simple."

