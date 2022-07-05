Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with epic family throwback photo The Today family are incredibly close

To mark Independence Day on Monday, Today pulled out all the stops, including surprising Jenna Bush Hager with a rather memorable family photo.

In a clip from an episode that was shared on Instagram, Hoda Kotb had the funniest reaction as Jenna was shown a picture of herself with dad George W. Bush, mom Laura Bush and twin sister Barbara, all dressed up for Fourth of July.

Jenna and Barbara were wearing matching United States flag T-shirts, and the TV star sported heavy bangs and an Alice band.

"Look at your outfit!" Hoda exclaimed, as Jenna replied: "I know, please stop! It's just so mean."

"Why? It's not mean, it's cute. You have bangs," Hoda replied.

After the clip was shared online, fans were quick to reassure Jenna that she did indeed look cute in the photo. "Jenna is the cutest ever! She looks just like her dad and Barbara looks just like her mom! Perfect twins," one wrote, while another remarked: "This is so cute!" A third added: "Adorable!!"

Jenna is incredibly close to her Today co-stars, and recently opened up about working on the NBC daytime show while talking to HELLO!.

Jenna Bush Hager was not impressed after being surprised by a throwback family photo!

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna admitted. "That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Jenna is also close with Savannah Guthrie, and told us: "And even the other day when Savannah was filling in with me, we were getting dressed together and I was like, 'Put on something more goth'.

"It feels like we're getting dressed to go on a night out when really we're getting dressed to go and present television. It's so much fun that you really love everybody that you work with to the point that you're getting dressed together."

Hoda Kotb had the best reaction to Jenna Bush Hager's family photo

Jenna, like Hoda and Savannah, is a mom to young children and finds that working with fellow parents is also a blessing.

"I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms. We all have kids who are similar ages so it's been really fun and kind of wild," she said.

Jenna with her children and parents Laura and George W. Bush

"It's great and I don't take it lightly. Even this weekend when I was gone, I had one kid, my husband had two, and Savannah [Guthrie] picked up my kids and took them to church."

The former teacher continued: "I can text Hoda [Kotb] and ask for advice," she said. "I'm so lucky to work with people who I not only adore, but I can lean on them. That's the true meaning of sisterhood."

