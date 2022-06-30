See the Today show cast as Minions - Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and more We were not expecting this!

The Today show team are no strangers to engaging their audience, whether it's through their fashion or fun conversations, but now they've appeared in a very different light.

The crew - including Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Savannah Guthrie and more - looked nothing like they normally do in a social media post shared by Al Roker.

MORE: Hoda Kotb ends her vacation with unexpected photo which is applauded by fans

The popular weatherman revealed that he and his co-hosts had been transformed into Minions by the movie's co-director, Brad Ableson.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

Sharing a snapshot of the artwork on Instagram, he wrote: "You know you've arrived when the great @bradableson turns you into one of the @minions. BANANA!!!!"

The brilliant picture had captured all of their personalities and wardrobes, with Al sporting his trademark hat and glasses, Jenna carrying a book underneath her arm and Savannah rocking one of her favorite leather jackets.

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated over missed opportunity with co-star live on air

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's stylish NY home where she will co-parent her daughters

Fans adored the post and commented: "This is awesome," and, "Aww you guys make the cutest Minions".

Al and his Today show co-hosts had been turned into Minions

Al's post comes days after Jenna revealed what Al is really like off-air. Chatting to Willie Geist - who was standing in for Hoda - Jenna opened up about a wedding she had attended with Al.

"Al Roker was sitting across from us," she explained. "Al, at a wedding, which I've been at a party or two with him but at a wedding…" she explained, before finally admitting: "He likes to rate the speeches, likes to rate the toast."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie owns up to summer fashion faux pas alongside Today co-host Hoda Kotb

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares bittersweet tribute to late father alongside rare family photos

"It's very funny, I mean it was hilarious," the morning show host went on to confess.

The Today show team are never lacking in fun

The Today group are all incredibly close to one another and regularly show support both on and off-screen.

They will all be there for Al as he also prepares for a major change in his life.

His son, Nick, will be headed off to college after the summer, so he and his wife Deborah Roberts will be cherishing every moment before then.

They recently marked a huge milestone when he graduated from high school and they couldn't have been more proud.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.