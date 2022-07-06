Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are more loved up than ever in new picture Couple goals!

Nicole Kidman has shared a heartwarming new picture with husband Keith Urban, proving the pair are more loved up than ever.

Nicole walked in the recent Balenciaga runway show with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian, and Keith was there to cheer his wife on. The post was simply captioned with the word "backstage" and showed Keith with an arm wrapped securely around his wife as she sat in the makeup chair.

"My favs," wrote one fan while another added: "The photo of you and Keith. What a beautiful love you have. You can see it in both your faces. So rare."

Other pictures showed Kim and Nicole talking, and Nicole getting her hair and makeup applied for stylists. In one video, Kim and Nicole were seen discussing what to do after Dua Lipa joked she may fall.

"Catch you if you fall @DuaLipa @KimKardashian," Nicole captioned the video which showed the three revealing they would catch each other.

Nicole and Keith have been together for over two decades and have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood, raising their daughters, Sunday and Faith, away from the limelight.

The pair have been married 16 years

The girls are growing up fast and Keith shared a picture of what family life is like when they're all at home together. During a new interview on Today, he revealed that they're just like anyone else.

"Mornings are normal," he said. "We just get up and make some coffee, make breakfast, go for a walk." When it comes to how they unwind, he said that "just being with the family," is what makes him happy.

Nicole shared this sweet video

Nicole and Keith have been married almost 16 years and the secret to their success isn't complicated.

"We just really love being together," he confessed. The pair rarely share photographs of Sunday and Faith but both girls had a small role in her show The Undoing.