Nicole Kidman turns heads with quirky fashion choice during Paris Fashion Week The Hollywood star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has rocked many looks over the years and is no stranger to transforming her appearance in the many film roles she plays.

Most recently, the award-winning actress stepped out in a rather unique - but equally stylish - look this week during Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four was spotted in the French capital wearing bowtie-shaped Balenciaga shades that completely covered her eyes.

VIDEO: Keith Urban teases huge family move with Nicole Kidman

Nicole teamed the designer eyewear with a simple black bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. It's been an exciting time for Nicole both in her personal and professional life.

This week, it was revealed that Amazon Studios had cast Nicole as the leading lady for the suspenseful film Holland, Michigan.

The award-winning actress will collaborate with Mimi Cave, the film's director, who also directed on Amazon's Fresh, which debuted in January of this year.

Nicole Kidman sported a quirky fashion look while in Paris

Andrew Sodroski, the author of Discovery's Manhunt, wrote the screenplay for the movie. According to Deadline, the story focuses on the mysteries that a Midwestern community is hiding, with a Hitcockian twist.

The star will be one of the main characters in the production and also contribute her producing skills. This week, the actress will also be celebrating something closer to home, as her daughter Sunday will be turning 14.

The award-winning actress with husband Keith Urban

Nicole shares Sunday and daughter Faith, 11, with husband Keith Urban. The pair tend to keep their children out of the spotlight.

However, the celebrity took to Instagram to give her fans a sneak-peek into the family's celebrations for Sunday Rose's birthday last year, and no doubt will pay tribute to her on her special day later this week too.

Nicole will be celebrating daughter Sunday's birthday this week

Along with Sunday and Faith, Nicole is also mom to older children Bella and Connor Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

While they keep their relationship out of the spotlight, of late Bella - who is active on social media - has been spotted liking many of her mom's Instagram posts, including a recent wedding anniversary tribute to Keith.

